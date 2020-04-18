San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, April 18

Billboard thanks healthcare "heroes"
A billboard placed by Sharp HealthCare thanks San Diego’s “health care heroes.” Courtesy Sharp

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

There have been 2,158 cases and 70 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

Across California there have been 27,528 cases and 985 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 711,197 cases and 37,309 deaths as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Navy is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct a full investigation of the coronavirus outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

A group of local residents plans to protest the city and state shutdown orders near Balboa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Throughout California, families sheltering in place are cut off from school, work and friends, and domestic violence reports have surged.

  The chief medical officer of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group explains the proper steps to take to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With little driving amid the pandemic, the average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County has dropped to the lowest level since February 2017.

DIESEL, a bookstore in Carmel Valley, is allowing locked-down customers to virtually browse the shelves via high-resolution photos on its website.

Some European nations have banned recreational cycling to fight the spread of coronavirus. A professor at Harvey Mudd College in Claremont writes that from a public health standpoint, this is a bad idea and should not be emulated by California.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, April 18 was last modified: April 18th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

