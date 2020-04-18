Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

• There have been 2,158 cases and 70 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 27,528 cases and 985 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 711,197 cases and 37,309 deaths as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The Navy is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct a full investigation of the coronavirus outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

• A group of local residents plans to protest the city and state shutdown orders near Balboa Park on Saturday afternoon.

• Throughout California, families sheltering in place are cut off from school, work and friends, and domestic violence reports have surged.

• The chief medical officer of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group explains the proper steps to take to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• With little driving amid the pandemic, the average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County has dropped to the lowest level since February 2017.

• DIESEL, a bookstore in Carmel Valley, is allowing locked-down customers to virtually browse the shelves via high-resolution photos on its website.

• Some European nations have banned recreational cycling to fight the spread of coronavirus. A professor at Harvey Mudd College in Claremont writes that from a public health standpoint, this is a bad idea and should not be emulated by California.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, April 18

