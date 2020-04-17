Share This Article:

Light rain is possible from the coast to the mountains on Friday night and Saturday morning from a fast-moving Pacific storm system.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“A fast-moving, weak storm system will bring increased clouds, cooling, locally gusty west winds and light showers Friday through Saturday morning,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego said.

The chance of rain was put at 20% from the coast to the mountains, with gusty winds but little probability of rain in the deserts.

High temperatures on Friday are forecast to be 63 along the coast and in the western valleys, 57 to 62 near the foothills, 53 to 61 in the mountains and 75 to 80 in the deserts.

The weather service said another weak storm system will move through the region Monday and Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures, gusty west winds and showers.

Light Rain Possible in San Diego Friday Night from Fast-Moving Storm was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: