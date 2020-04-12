San Diego’s Gas Prices Drop Again, To Lowest Since July 2017

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 38th consecutive day Sunday, falling eight-tenths of a cent to $2.925. — its lowest amount since July 29, 2017.

The average price is 8.4 cents less than a week ago, 53.1 cents lower than one month ago and $1.06 cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 67.3 cents since the start of the year.

The amount the average price is declining is slowing because “oil prices have been fluctuating wildly in recent days,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“We may be nearing a plateau or reaching the bottom of the curve,” Spring told City News Service.

–City News Service

