Share This Article:

Easter Sunday was cloudy in the morning across San Diego County, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, the National Weather Service said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

High temperatures were forecast to be around 62 degrees, with light winds and the chance of measurable precipitation at 20 percent, the NWS said.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers, forecasters said. Low temperatures will range from 50 to 55 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon with high temperatures around 64 degrees.

A weak upper level trough from the north will move east Tuesday, the NWS said, setting up for some dry and warmer weather through Thursday.

In the mountains and deserts of San Diego County, a wind advisory warning of sustained winds of 30 mph is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday.



–City News Service

Easter Is Mostly Cloudy With Slight Chance Of Showers in San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: