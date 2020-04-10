More Rain, Mountain Snow for San Diego Region Before Storm Finally Passes

Share This Article:

The cold storm system that arrived in San Diego County early this week will finally make its way east Friday evening, but not before dropping heavy rain along the coast and snow in the mountains.

A flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service is in effect throughout the county until 8 p.m.

Heavy rain is expected throughout the county Friday morning, then the rain will start to taper off Friday evening, forecasters said. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the county Friday afternoon.

Rainfall totals Friday could reach 2 inches in coastal and inland valley areas, 3 inches in the mountains and 1 inch in the deserts.

As of Thursday, six inches of snow had fallen at the 5,600-foot mark on Palomar Mountain. No other snow was reported in the county.

Palomar Mountain could get 4 more inches of snow Friday, as snow levels will be around 4,600 feet Friday morning, then rise to about 4,800 feet Friday evening.

Over a six-day stretch ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Birch Hill had received the most rain, 6.6 inches, followed by 5.6 on Palomar Mountain, 5.1 in Lower Oat Flats, 4.7 in Deer Springs, 4.3 at Henshaw Dam, 4.1 in Valley Center and Skyline Ranch, 4 on Mount Woodson and in Mesa Grande, 3.8 in Couser Canyon and Lake Wohlford, 3.6 in Bonsall, Carlsbad, San Marcos and Encinitas and 3.5 in Fallbrook and Santee.

Other noteworthy rainfall totals included 3.4 inches in Poway, 3.3 in Oceanside, 3.2 at Fashion Valley, 3.1 in Escondido and Julian, 3 in La Mesa, 2.9 in Kearny Mesa, 2.8 in Rancho Bernardo and Miramar, 2.6 in Ramona, Point Loma and at San Diego International Airport, 2.2 in Barona, 0.6 in Ocotillo Wells and 0.5 in Borrego Springs.

High temperatures Friday could reach 58 degrees near the coast, 58 in the western valleys, 54 near the foothills, 49 in the mountains and 61 in the deserts.

The storm system will make its way into Nevada and Arizona Friday evenin,g and temperatures are expected to remain below average before rising on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, forecasters said.

— City News Service

