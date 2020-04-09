Stormy Weather Keeps Things Chilly, Wet in San Diego Area

Share This Article:

Early April continued to seem more like winter than spring in the San Diego area Thursday as a cool storm that moved over the region last weekend delivered more rain and mountain snow.

The unseasonably unsettled atmospheric system was expected to keep things wet in the county’s coastal and inland-valley locales and frosty in parts of its eastern highlands through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the stubborn layers of dark clouds camped over the area since Sunday had shed up to six inches of precipitation — some of it in the form of frozen white flakes accumulating in the mountains.

Among four-day rainfall totals at 3 p.m. were 5.41 inches in the Palomar area, 4.01 in Lower Oat Flats, 3.56 in Deer Springs, 3.34 at Henshaw Dam, 3.14 in Valley Center, 2.82 on Otay Mountain, 2.7 in Pine Hills, 2.5 in La Mesa, 2.46 in San Onofre, 2.45 in Bonsall, 2.34 in Poway, 2.16 in Ramona, 2.05 in Miramar, 1.83 in Point Loma, 1.74 at Montgomery Field airport in Serra Mesa, 1.56 at Lindbergh Field, 1.41 at Dulzura Summit, 1.39 in Harbison Canyon, 1.36 in Ranchita, 0.98 in Campo, 0.71 in Tierra Del Sol, 0.63 in San Felipe, 0.52 in Borrego Springs and 0.45 in Agua Caliente.

An NWS flash-flood watch was scheduled to remain in effect in the county until Friday afternoon

The top local snow tally over the period was six inches, at Birch Hill, southeast of Palomar Mountain, according to the weather service.

The storm is expected to finally make its way out of the region to the east by Friday night, after which dry skies and warmer temperatures should prevail at least through the middle of next week, forecasters reported.

— City News Service

