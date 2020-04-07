Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow to Fall Though Wednesday Evening

Share This Article:

Rain will continue to fall throughout San Diego County on Wednesday and falling temperatures will bring heavy snow to the mountains.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego issued a flash flood watch that will be in effect throughout the county until Wednesday evening.

Rain showers are likely throughout the day, but the heaviest rainfall is expected Wednesday afternoon along with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the county, forecasters said. These potential thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours at times and cause flooding in low-lying areas.

The wet weather is expected to linger in most parts of the county until Friday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts through Friday night are expected to reach 1.5 inches in coastal and inland valley areas, 2.5 inches in the mountains and 0.5 inches in the deserts, according to the weather service.

Snow levels will be around 5,000 feet Wednesday morning, then drop to around 4,500 feet Wednesday evening.

Palomar Mountain could get up to 3 inches of snow by Thursday evening, while Julian is expected to get trace amounts of snow, forecasters said.

In a 48-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Birch Hill on Palomar Mountain had received the most rain, 4.1 inches, followed by 4.02 on Palomar Mountain, 3.91 at the Palomar Observatory, 3.19 in Lower Oat Flats, 2.79 in Deer Springs, 2.5 in Skyline Ranch, 2.48 in Valley Center, 2.34 in Santee and 2.29 in La Mesa.

Other noteworthy rainfall totals included 1.88 in Carlsbad, 1.87 in Encinitas, 1.86 in Poway, 1.84 in Bonsall, 1.76 in San Marcos, 1.75 in Escondido, 1.73 in Julian, 1.67 in Fallbrook, 1.58 in Kearny Mesa, 1.57 at Fashion Valley, 1.53 in Ramona, 1.49 in Miramar, 1.39 in Point Loma, 1.14 at the San Diego International Airport, 1.07 at Brown Field and 0.32 in Borrego Springs.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 58 degrees near the coast, 57 in the western valleys, 52 near the foothills, 48 in the mountains and 66 in the deserts.

The slow-moving storm system is expected to exit the region to the east on Saturday, then dry weather with warmer temperatures will last through at least early next week, forecasters said.

— City News Service

