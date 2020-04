Share This Article:

A cold, slow-moving Pacific storm will bring heavy rain to San Diego County Monday, and a slight chance of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Showers Monday morning will grow heavy Monday afternoon everywhere except desert areas, meteorologist Miguel Miller said. Showers will linger until Thursday afternoon, but the rainfall will be lighter on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will also be a chance of thunderstorms throughout the county Monday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts through Thursday could reach 2.5 inches in coastal areas, 3 inches in the inland valleys, 5 inches in the mountains and 1 inch in the deserts, Miller said.

Snow levels will be around 6,000 feet Monday morning, then rise to 6,500 feet Monday before dropping to 5,500 feet on Tuesday, he said. Julian could get trace amounts of snow, while Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna could get 5 inches of frozen white flakes through Thursday.

High temperatures Monday could reach 64 degrees near the coast, 63 in the western valleys, 58 near the foothills, 55 in the mountains and 73 in the deserts.

The storm is expected to move east out of the region through Friday, then dry weather will return through at least this weekend, Miller said.

— City News Service

Heavy Rain Expected in San Diego Monday from Slow-Moving Pacific Storm was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: