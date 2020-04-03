Centralized COVID-19 Medical Equipment Initiative Launches Across San Diego County

Share This Article:

San Diego County announced Thursday a partnership with Rady Children’s and Rock Church to coordinate donations of medical-grade masks (N95), face shields, ventilators and other critically low equipment needed at San Diego County’s health care facilities.

“Through this partnership, our goal is to standardize and simplify the collection and distribution of much-needed protective gear for San Diego’s frontline health care workers and to ensure that their needs are addressed during this pandemic,” said County Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox.

Rady Children’s Foundation will solicit and accept new, donated equipment and track availability for the County. Rock Church has offered to coordinate volunteers and loan its van fleet to distribute donated equipment to the County’s medical warehouse. From there, the County will be able to provide the most needed equipment to regional health centers with the greatest needs.

“In such an unprecedented time, we need to work differently with our community partners and create innovative approaches to solving new challenges,” said Cox. “Our health care facilities should have the protective equipment they need. The community response to offer equipment donations has been overwhelming. This partnership will allow us to work quickly with community members who are ready and able to assist and match their offers to requests for critical needs from our health care partners.”

Health care centers, including hospitals, nursing facilities, outpatient centers and community shelters, already report their highest needs and any excess equipment daily to the county’s Health and Human Services department. The initiative will pair this information with details from individuals and local businesses that are able to donate needed protective equipment for health care workers.

“San Diego is our home and its people are our extended families,” said Patrick Frias, MD, president and CEO of Rady Children’s. “I am proud to be part of a collaborative community where we take care of one another during these extraordinary times. Our health systems, public health officials and elected officials are doing everything possible to come together to ensure the health and well-being of our community. The Rady Children’s team, from medical staff and infection control experts to administrative teams and our fundraising division, are ready to do whatever we can to help restore the lives of every San Diegan to normal, even in the most challenging circumstances.”

Rady Children’s has set up a dedicated hotline, email address and website to manage donation requests and questions. The general public and interested businesses should email donatecovid19@rchsd.org, call 800-258-0007 or visit: www.radyfoundation.org/ donatecovid19 to learn more about the donation process.

Rock Church volunteers will organize and transport donations to the County’s medical warehouse for expedited delivery to health care centers across San Diego County in greatest need.

“As a ‘Do Something Church,’ we strive to find opportunities in our community to address a specific need,” said Miles McPherson, senior pastor of the Rock Church. “Right now our country, our world, is in unprecedented territory. As we learn how to combat COVID-19, we have to focus on the positive and develop ways we can safely help in this time of need. We are honored to partner with Rady Children’s and support those who help keep our communities healthy and safe 24/7/365.”

List of current needed supplies and equipment

To protect our health care workers and their patients, all donations must be new, sealed and in original packaging.

Disinfectants

Bleach wipes

Disinfecting wipes

Hand sanitizer

Equipment

Hospital beds

Infrared thermometers

Stethoscopes

Ventilators

Gloves

Exam

Vinyl

Gowns

Cover

Isolation

Surgical

Masks/Shields

Isolation

Surgical

N-95

Eye shields

Face shields

Goggles

Other Supplies

Alcohol prep pads

Dacron swabs

Disposable thermometers

Temporal thermometers

Polyester swabs

Viral transport kits

