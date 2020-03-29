Light Showers Expected Overnight in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Mild, warmer weather is expected Sunday, but forecasters predict some brief, light showers late Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

Temperatures along the coast will range from 61 degrees to 65 degrees, the National Weather Service said, and inland temperatures could range from 59 degrees to 65 degrees.

“It will be cool again today, but then fair and much warmer into midweek, when temperatures will be above average for a change,” forecasters in San Diego said. Late Sunday and into Monday morning, brief light showers are expected across the county, but minimal impact is expected.

“The low clouds should burn away Monday morning, leaving fair skies, and much warmer conditions,” the NWS said. “The warming looks to be temporary, though, as another broad trough develops over the west, increasing the onshore flow, and building the cooler marine air back inland after Wednesday.”

Along the coast, northwest winds will increase late Sunday afternoon and evening, with a few gusts over 20 knots possible, forecasters said. Any small craft advisory conditions will be brief, so an advisory is not planned. Winds will weaken by Monday morning.

