Feeling Lucky? California Powerball Expected to Rise to $170M

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $170 million.

There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number. That ticket was sold in New York and is worth $1 million, the Multi- State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 7, 40, 48, 55, 66 and the Powerball number was 11. The jackpot was $160 million.

The drawing was the 13th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

