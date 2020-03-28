Food Giveaway at Stadium Hit 1,000-Car Limit Even Before 9 a.m. Start

By Chris Stone

Share This Article:

The advertised start for Saturday’s free food distribution at SDCCU Stadium was 9 a.m. But the demand was so great that hundreds of cars arriving after that time were turned away.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The 1,000-vehicle limit was reached even before 9 a.m., organizers said.

Cars were backed up on Interstate 5 and Friars Road as people headed to the former home of the Chargers for free food for low-income residents and seniors. The line circled around the Mission Valley stadium.

Sponsored by the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council, the drive-thru event was the first of four large food giveaways planned during the coronavirus outbreak.

Story continues below

Community Emergency Response Team members add fresh food to a car as an occupant waves. Photo by Chris Stone San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer gives a thumbs up to San Diegans participating in a food giveaway at SDCCU Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone Canned food, spaghetti and peanut butter were included in packages equal to 25 meals. Photo by Chris Stone Todd Walters, president of UFCW Local 135, directs traffic at the food giveaway at SDCCU Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and local union members joined forces to give away food to 1,000 cars. Photo by Chris Stone Thirty pounds of food was given to 1,000 needy families at SDCCU Stadium, followed by three more similar events in coming weeks. Photo by Chris Stone Union workers were among volunteers that gathered at 5 a.m. for a 9 a.m. start of a food giveaway. Photo by Chris Stone One thousand cars were in line at the stadium by the time the event opened at 9 a.m. Photo by Chris Stone Cereal and fresh food were among the items given to 1,000 cars at SDCCU Stadium Saturday morning. Photo by Chris Stone Organizers counted the cars and checked on the eligibility of people queued up for free food. Photo by Chris Stone Local ironworkers helped distribute food collected by the San Diego Food Bank at SDCCU Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer lends a hand by putting food in the trunk at a food giveaway for 1,000 cars at SDCCU Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone

On Friday, April 3, a second large distribution will be at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The following weekend, it will in the South Bay, with the location to be determined, and a fourth will be the weekend of April 18 at Grossmont Center in La Mesa.

“I can’t say enough about the spirit of generosity that is on display,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who greeted some participants and briefly helped put bags of food in the backs of cars.

“This represents the best of our city and the reality of where we are right now, this economic situation,” he said. “This is about San Diegans stepping up and helping other San Diegans. We’re going to get through this by exactly what we are seeing here today, San Diegans helping each other, doing the right thing, doing that social distancing.”

Faulconer said with hope: “That’s how we get through this as quickly as possible.”

The Food Bank feeds about 350,000 people through 200 distribution sites in the county, said James Floros, president and CEO of the nonprofit.

Residents can find sites for food assistance by visiting sandiegofoodbank.org.

On Saturday, 25-pound bags of groceries were handed out — including whole grain spaghetti, peanut butter, brown rice, raisins, a box of cereal and canned pears, peaches, green beans, green peas, tomato sauce, vegetable soup, chili and salmon.

Fresh apples, oranges, grapes and strawberries also were loaded into cars.

Drivers followed the queue around the stadium, and moved into an area where they were asked to keep their windows rolled up for volunteer safety. Drivers popped or remotely unlatched their trunks and food was placed in them as they passed four or five stations.

Then a volunteer closed the trunk, all without people exiting their cars.

More than 100 volunteers, including Food Bank staff and labor union members, directed traffic and put food in people’s cars.

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the Food Bank has experienced an exponential increase in demand for food assistance, officials said.

Food distributions from the bank are possible through a combination of government programs and partnerships with over 500 San Diego nonprofit charities.

Eligibility for free food is based on household size and monthly and annual income. A single person must not exceed $2,445 monthly and $29,351 yearly. A family of two must earn less than $39,739; three persons, $50,125; four persons, $60,512, etc.

200 volunteers helped distribute produce and canned goods to 1,000 San Diegans today. Thank you @SDFoodBank, @SDLaborCouncil and everyone who showed up to help our neighbors affected by #COVID19. #SanDiegoStepsUp pic.twitter.com/hxhokgoyvC — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) March 29, 2020

The distribution at the stadium was a “self-certifying” food distribution. Families didn’t need to show proof of income or provide I.D. to receive food assistance.

Families verbally verified they fell below the income guidelines, and a volunteer signed on behalf of each family. No walk-ups were allowed.

The Labor Council said their member unions — including hotel workers, janitors, stagehands and other retail and tourism workers — have seen layoffs or workers sent home without pay.

The Labor Council takes in unions representing tens of thousands of nurses, teachers, firefighters, service workers and construction tradespeople along with health-care and hotel workers, janitors and grocery employees.

“The need is going to contribute to grow,” Faulconer said.

Spent the morning distributing food to San Diegans in #MissionValley. 1,000 cars served. Thank you to @SDLaborCouncil & @SDFoodBank for making it possible. Thanks to all who waited patiently while we loaded groceries into your trunks. We’re all in this together. pic.twitter.com/lADEmHwOa3 — Todd Gloria (@ToddGloria) March 28, 2020

Food Giveaway at Stadium Hit 1,000-Car Limit Even Before 9 a.m. Start was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: