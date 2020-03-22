Enjoy the Sunday Morning Sun—Rain Is Forecast for Late Afternoon

Share This Article:

San Diegans can enjoy another largely sunny day on Sunday, but another Pacific storm will arrive late Sunday afternoon.

“Another round of precipitation will begin Sunday afternoon or evening as a storm system passes through Central California. Moderate to brief heavy showers are possible,” according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

Rainfall is expected to range from 0.10 to 0.30 inches along the coast, .25 to .70 inches in the mountains and .02 inches in the deserts.

Highs Sunday before the rain begins are forecast to be 65 to 70 along the coast, 66 to 71 in the western valleys, 62 to 67 near the foothills, 56 to 62 in the mountains and 73 to 78 in the deserts.

Another period of rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with light precipitation but a lower snow level and accumulation in the mountain passes.

