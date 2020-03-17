Woodward Animal Center Launches Baby Animal Cam for Those Social Distancing

Share This Article:

In the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns, the Helen Woodward Animal Center will launch online educational programming for children stuck at home.

The center’s Humane Education department will stream baby animals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a focus on a new animal every hour.

Helen Woodward Animal Center has offered humane education programs dedicated to appreciating animals since its founding. The center also runs a pet encounter therapy program.

“The enormous growth of adoptions is based on the undeniable way pets create a happier, more loving home,” center spokeswoman Jessica Gercke said. “With this in mind, Helen Woodward Animal Center is dedicating this time to bringing the gifts of animals into the homes of friends, supporters, and animal-lovers struggling with social distancing.”

In order to take precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic, all on- site humane education programs at the center are closed until April 6.

A live stream of the animals, including puppies, rabbits, baby goats and parrots, can be viewed at animalcenter.org/programs- services/education/critter-cam

–City News Service

