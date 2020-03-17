Share This Article:

San Diego can expect periods of showers beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Thursday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

“A cold, low-pressure system will bring scattered showers to the region as it moves across northern Baja. More showers are likely Thursday as another low moves over central California,” the weather service said.

Rainfall totals are expected to be .25 to .5 inch for the coast and valleys, .3 to .8 inch for the mountains and under .1 inch for the deserts.

The snow level will drop to 4,000 feet, creating difficult driving conditions in the mountain passes.

Highs on Wednesday will be around 60 near the coast, 57 to 62 in the western valleys, 49 to 54 near the foothills, 41 to 48 in the mountains and 58 to 63 in the deserts.

Scattered Showers in San Diego Forecast for Wednesday and Thursday was last modified: by

