Share This Article:

Saturday’s cloudy, rainy conditions will give way to a dry Sunday afternoon, but the next Pacific storm will arrive Monday night.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“The showers will decrease tonight through early Sunday, with generally dry weather Sunday afternoon,” the National Weather Service said. “After light, scattered showers this weekend, another round of moderate to heavy precipitation is on the way for early to mid next week.”

It will be warmer Sunday with highs around 65 along the coast and in the western valleys, 59 to 64 near the foothills, 54 to 60 in the mountains and 72 to 77 in the deserts.

The next storm will bring heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms, with the heaviest rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals are expected to be .75 to 1.5 inches in the coast and valleys, 1 to 2 inches in the mountains, and less than .3 inch in the deserts. The snow level will fall to around 3,500 feet.

The weather service said some urban flooding is possible from next week’s storm.

San Diego’s Rainy Weather to Continue into Sunday; Next Strom Arrives Monday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: