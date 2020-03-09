Storm to Bring Heavy Rain to San Diego Beginning Monday Night

Share This Article:

A Pacific storm will bring heavy rain to the the San Diego region beginning Monday night and continuing into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said the coast and inland valleys can expect from 1 to 1.5 inches, the mountains 1.5 to 3 inches and the deserts 0.5 to 1 inch.

“Rain will begin across Southern California this evening, becoming most widespread and heaviest Tuesday morning through Tuesday night, along with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms, capable of producing rainfall rates up to half an inch per hour,” the weather service said.

Snow levels will be high, above 8,000 feet, so little accumulation is predicted.

The weather service said the rain will be “mostly beneficial” following an unusually dry January and February, but “localized roadway flooding is possible.”

Scattered showers are expected to continue Wednesday through Friday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

