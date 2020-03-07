Sunday Is Our Day to ‘Spring Forward’ into Daylight Saving Time for 2020

Share This Article:

Daylight Saving Time for 2020 begins in most parts of the United States at 2 a.m. on Sunday, with Americans losing an hour of sleep but gaining one of daylight.

California and most other states will “spring forward” by advancing clocks one hour. Only Hawaii, most of Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands do not change with the rest of the country.

Arizona opts out as an energy-saving measure for the desert cities of Phoenix and Tucson, while Hawaii and other equatorial islands do not experience large variations in daylight time.

As usual, firefighters urge people to use the time change as a reminder to check smoke alarms and replace the batteries if necessary. It is also a good time to reset timers on outdoor lights and lawn sprinkler systems.

The Automobile Club of Southern California warns drivers to be on the lookout for school children and other pedestrians, since it will be dark for an hour longer in the mornings.

If you’re confused by all this, here’s the official time from the National Institute of Standards and Technology:

