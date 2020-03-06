Major Storm System Forecast to Arrive Saturday, Linger Through Thursday

Share This Article:

A major storm system that could bring a chance of rain, heavy at times through Thursday night crept toward Southern California Friday.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday and temperatures are will remain above average throughout the county, but the mercury will drop on Saturday as a storm system moves in from the southwest, according to the National Weather Service.

The system will bring a chance of rain from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon everywhere except desert areas, forecasters said. Rainfall totals this weekend are not expected to exceed one-tenth of an inch.

The brief break in rainfall will last until late Monday morning, then a chance of much heavier rain will last through Thursday afternoon throughout the county.

Rainfall totals from Monday through Thursday are expected to reach 2 inches in coastal and inland valley areas, up to 5 inches in the mountains and 1.5 inches in the deserts, according to the weather service.

High temperatures Friday could reach 66 degrees near the coast, 67 inland, 75 in the western valleys, 72 in the mountains and 86 in the deserts.

— City News Service

