Share This Article:

Seniors and youth gathered Monday at St. Paul’s Senior Services in San Diego to celebrate Read Across America Day.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The national day, which is also the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss, encourages people to read together.

The event took place during St. Paul’s intergenerational program, which brings together seniors and youth of their programs. The organization said the program is the brainchild of St. Paul’s Senior Services’ CEO Cheryl Wilson who was the first in the state of California to bring children and seniors together with daily planned programming.

Check out more photos of the event below.

San Diego Seniors, Youth Unite for ‘Read Across America Day’ was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: