Gusty Santa Ana Winds Promise Dry, Warm Week for San Diego Region

Moderate Santa Ana winds are forecast through Friday, creating warm, dry conditions this week for the San Diego Region.

“Fair and warmer weather is expected this week under building high pressure and offshore flow,” the National Weather Service said. “Gusty east to northeast winds are

expected through passes and along coastal foothill areas.”

The strongest winds are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with gusts as high as 50 to 70 mph in the foothills and mountains.

Daytime highs through Friday will be in the low to mid 70s along the coast, the low 80s inland, the high 50s to mid 60s in the mountains, and the high 70s to low 80s in the deserts.

Another Pacific storm is likely to bring rain and mountain snow starting Sunday or Monday, according to the weather service.

