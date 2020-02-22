Beach Warning Issued on Bacteria Contamination

Beach closure sign
A warning sign for contaminated beach water in San Diego County. File photo

Swimmers, surfers and other ocean users were warned Saturday to avoid ocean waters at county beaches because of contamination by urban runoff following the rain.

The Department of Environmental Health issued the general rain advisory for the coastal waters of San Diego County warning that bacteria levels can increase significantly, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff.

Activities such as swimming, surfing, and diving should be avoided for 72 hours following rain, the department said.

The advisory for urban runoff contamination applies to beaches from San Onofre State Beach south to Border Field, including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay.

–City News Service

