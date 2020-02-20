Share This Article:

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting light rain in the coasts and valleys and a dusting of snow beginning Friday night.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Confidence is increasing on a round of precipitation impacting Southern California Friday night into Sunday morning,” the weather service said. “Rain amounts will be highest in inland valleys and on the coastal mountain slopes.”

Rainfall is forecast to total 0.1 to 0.3 inches along the cost, 0.2 to 0.4 inches in the valleys, 0.4 to 0.8 inches in the mountains and under 0.15 inch in the deserts.

Any snow in the San Diego mountains would amount to only a dusting, according to the weather service.

Highs on Friday are expected to be 62 to 67 near the coast, 70 inland, 71 to 76 in the valleys, 62 to 69 in the mountains, and 74 to 79 in the deserts.

Coastal Rain, Dusting of Mountain Snow Forecast for San Diego on Friday Night was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: