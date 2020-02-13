Share This Article:

Two southern California pet shelters received major grant investments Thursday from the Petco Foundation, with $250,000 each going to the San Diego Humane Society and Animal Friends of the Valleys in Wildomar.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The organizations are just two of the beneficiaries of Petco’s pledged $10 million in grant investments to what it deems the most effective animal welfare organizations around the country.

Foundation staff also presented volunteers and staff at the two locations with thousands of Valentine’s Day messages of gratitude for lifesaving work with pets. Shoe company Skechers also gave a special gift of shoes to staff.

The celebrations are part of the Petco Foundation’s “Love Changes Everything” campaign that invites pet lovers to celebrate those who save animal lives by sending a shelter valentine on social media from February 1-14. The messages have been delivered in person during the special celebrations at some shelters and will be delivered virtually to thousands of other shelters nationwide on Valentine’s Day.

The mission of San Diego Humane Society is to “create a more humane world by inspiring compassion, providing hope and advancing the welfare of animals and people,” according to the website. Animal Friends of the Valleys is dedicated to promoting humane care of animals through education and a humane, proactive animal services program.

— City News Service

Petco Foundation Surprises San Diego Humane Society with $250,000 Grant was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: