Sub-freezing Temperatures Expected in San Diego County Valleys and Deserts

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected again Wednesday morning in the San Diego County valleys and deserts, but warmer weather will return heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A freeze warning will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday in the deserts and 9 a.m. Wednesday in the inland valleys.

Temperatures in the deserts Wednesday morning could drop as low as 26 degrees, while temperatures in the inland valleys are expected to bottom out at 27 degrees, forecasters said.

The freeze warning means that the cold conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, plus unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged.

NWS officials warned that those who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 61 degrees near the coast and inland, 64 in the western valleys, 59 near the foothills, 55 in the mountains and 66 in the deserts.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 60s in coastal and inland valley areas on Thursday, while highs in the mountains and deserts will be in the mid-60s to low-70s, forecasters said.

–City News Service

