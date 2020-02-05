Freezing Cold Snap Grips San Diego Area

Share This Article:

A bone-chilling cold snap brought freezing temperatures across the San Diego area Wednesday, sending the mercury dipping as low as the 20s and high teens in part of the county.

The frigid climate led to record morning chills in El Cajon, Ramona and Vista, where the lows of 30, 19 and 30 degrees, respectively, beat the former milestone marks of 31, 23 and 32, set in 1985, 2002 and 1985.

At Lindbergh Field, the low of 38 tied the former record, which had been set twice before, in 1894 and 1883, the NWS reported.

The frosty spell prompted the weather service to issue freeze warnings for the local deserts and inland valleys. The alerts expired at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively, as the morning sun warmed the region.

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon were expected to reach the low 60s near the coast and inland, mid-60s in the western valleys and deserts, high 50s near the foothills, and mid-50s in the mountains.

The forecast calls for a warming trend heading into the weekend, according to the weather service.

Updated at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 5, 2020

–City News Service

