Warm weather across San Diego County is predicted for Saturday by National Weather Service forecasters.

A few temperatures in the valleys could approach 90 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to a forecast issued at 10 a.m.

Much cooler weather will arrive Sunday, with strong winds in the mountains and deserts and over the coastal waters, forecasters said. Some showers will occur Sunday night, mainly in the valleys and mountains.

Monday through Wednesday, strong northeast winds will blow in the mountains and into the valleys, mainly below passes and canyons. The cold air mass will likely bring areas of frost in wind-sheltered valleys Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Warmer weather with less wind will return late in the week, forecasters said.

At county beaches, hefty — but relatively short-lived — wind swell from the west-northwest will likely generate some elevated surf of 4-6 feet Sunday night into Monday, the NWS said.

Sets up to 7 feet are possible in San Diego County. These surf conditions will subside by late Monday, forecasters said.

–City News Service

High Temperatures Expected in San Diego County

