Share This Article:

A weak low-pressure system moved across Southern California on Sunday, bringing cooler weather, a deep marine layer and patchy drizzle, but a warming trend is coming.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Monday will be warmer as winds turn offshore and the marine layer thins, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego..

Wednesday will usher in a Santa Ana pattern that will persist through next weekend with low humidity, gusty northeasterly winds at times, and above-average temperatures.

Highs mostly around 5 degrees above normal are expected across the region for the first part of the week. At the end of the week, far inland areas and the lower deserts could see highs in the 80s.

A high surf advisory will end on Sunday night, but elevated surf conditions are expected through Wednesday.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

Warming Trend to Follow Sunday’s Cool, Cloudy Weather was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: