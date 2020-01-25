Dense Fog Blankets San Diego Coast

Share This Article:

Dense fog blanketed coastal areas early Saturday morning with the visibility falling to one quarter-mile at Montgomery Field, Brown Field, and Oceanside at 7 a.m., weather officials said.

The marine layer was at about 900 feet at 9 a.m, just deep enough to prevent dense fog from flight delays at Lindbergh Field. Clouds and fog could linger later Saturday at a few beaches, but farther inland it will be sunny and warm, forecasters predicted.

On Sunday, a weak trough will bring cooler weather, a deeper marine layer and gusty west winds to the mountains and deserts.

Next week will be dry and warm with high pressure aloft, the National Weather Service in San Diego said in its 9:35 a.m. Saturday report.

“A Santa Ana weather pattern sets up Wednesday for warm days and gusty offshore winds through Friday,” forecasters said. “The surf will be above average through Wednesday.”

This warm, dry pattern will stick around for a while. A strong upper ridge builds over the eastern Pacific next weekend and beyond for dry, warm weather through early next week.

At county beaches, 16-to-18-second swell from 280 degrees was expected to build through Saturday afternoon. This will result in high surf of 5-8 feet in San Diego County. A few locations in southern San Diego County may see peak surf of 9 feet. These conditions will improve somewhat on Sunday, but surf up to 7 feet will still be possible.

A high surf advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday, after which high surf conditions are expected to subside.

–City News Service

