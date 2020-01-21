Light Rain Falling Across San Diego County Will End by Midday

Share This Article:

Light rain was falling Tuesday morning in San Diego County, but was expected to cease by midday as a weak storm system continues moving east.

Rainfall amounts from the low-pressure system that moved in overnight are not expected to exceed one-tenth of an inch, National Weather Service meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

The weather servcie put the chance of measurable precipitation at 50% near the coast, 50% in the western valleys, 40% in the mountains and 20% in the deserts.

Most of the rain showers were expected to end by sunrise, but some light rain could linger in the mountains until midday, Miller said.

Conditions will be warmer by Tuesday afternoon and winds will be light, with gusts expected to top out at 30 mph in the mountains, he said.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 61 degrees near the coast and inland, 61 in the western valleys, 57 near the foothills, 53 in the mountains and 71 in the deserts.

Miller said temperatures are expected to warm through Friday, then cool slightly on Sunday and Monday.

— City News Service

