Share This Article:

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said a series of weather disturbances across California this week will keep Southern California cool and dry through Wednesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“A weak trough of low pressure and onshore flow will maintain cooler than average high temperatures through Wednesday,” the weather service said. “Temperatures will remain below average, from a few degrees below average to as much as 10 degrees below average in some valley locations.”

Highs in the San Diego area on Monday are expected to be 63 along the coast, 61 to 66 in the inland valleys, 54 to 60 in the mountains and 65 to 70 in the deserts.

On Thursday, a stronger disturbance will produce rain and mountain snow, while gusty westerly winds will develop over the mountains and deserts.

Light rainfall is expected to range from 0.15 to 0.6 inch. Very little is forecast in the San Diego deserts, but the high desert could see up to 0.2 inch.

Snowfall from 3 to 5 inches is possible above 4,500 feet, and travel could be affected in the mountains due to snow accumulation, visibility restrictions, and high winds.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

Cool, Dry Week Ahead for Sam Diego and Southern California was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: