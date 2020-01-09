Share This Article:

Scattered showers could fall throughout San Diego County Thursday, but dry weather will return on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A low-pressure system moving in from the northwest will bring a chance of showers throughout the day in coastal areas, the western valleys, the mountains and the deserts.

Rainfall totals could reach a half-inch in the mountains and around two-tenths of an inch in the western valleys, but totals elsewhere are not expected to exceed one-tenth of an inch, forecasters said.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 70% everywhere except desert areas, which have a 20% chance.

Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet, but little to no snow is expected in San Diego County.

Winds out of the northwest will accompany the rain and gusts could reach 50 mph Thursday afternoon in the mountains and deserts, with milder gusts up to 30 mph expected in coastal and inland valley areas.

High temperatures could reach 59 degrees near the coast and inland, 59 in the western valleys, 55 near the foothills, 49 in the mountains and 66 in the deserts.

The system is expected to move out of the region by Friday morning, then sunny weather is expected throughout the weekend, forecasters said.

— City News Service

Light Scattered Showers Possible Across San Diego County on Thursday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: