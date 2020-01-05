Weather Week: Gusty Winds Through Monday and A Possibility of Rain Thursday

Rain on San Diego coast
Rain on the San Diego coast on Tuesday morning. Courtesy National Weather Service

Winds will pick up Sunday night, temperatures are expected to turn cooler by midweek and there is a chance of rain Thursday, the San Diego Weather Forecast Office said.

A Santa Ana pattern will develop Sunday evening, bringing gusty northeast winds to the mountains and valleys Sunday evening and Monday, according to a forecast summary issued at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

“The weather turns cooler Wednesday and Thursday as an onshore flow returns ahead of a developing trough over the West,” the weather summary said. “There is an outside chance for a few light showers Thursday, followed by another round of offshore winds Friday.”

Monday will be warm in the coastal and western valley zones with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.

Mountains and deserts will be a little cooler than Sunday.

At the beaches, elevated surf of 3-5 feet and a high risk for rip currents will continue through Sunday. Surf will subside on Monday.

— City News Service

