Latest Pacific Storm Weakening, May Not Bring Rain After All

A storm that was headed for San Diego is weakening as it moves south from the Central California coast and now is forecast to bring little, if any, rain on Monday.

The latest National Weather Service forecast calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday, with a 20-percent chance of about a 10th of an inch of rain or less, according to meteorologist Curt Kaplan.

Winter weather advisories have been canceled for the San Diego mountains. However, up to 2 inches of snow are still expected in the San Bernardino Mountains, possibly causing backups on Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass.

Temperatures in the San Diego area on Monday will be in the low 60s, with more sunny conditions starting on New Year’s Eve, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s, and temperatures could hit 70 by the weekend.

High surf is predicted for beaches late in the week, with crests of eight to 10 feet likely along parts of the San Diego coast, forecasters said.

— City News Service

