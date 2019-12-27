Downtown San Diego Homeless Shelters Activated for Third Straight Day

Share This Article:

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe’s Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will be opened for a third consecutive day due to cold weather Friday evening.

As many as 134 people can be accommodated at Father Joe’s Villages Shelter at 1501 Imperial Ave., and up to 30 adults can be temporarily housed at PATH San Diego/Connections Housing Downtown Shelter at 1250 Sixth Ave.

Shelter nights are provided when the temperature drops to 50 degrees or lower with a 40% chance of rain or below 45 degrees. It is also opened during exceptional weather, such as an inch or more of rain within a 24-hour period or sustained high winds.

The overnight shelter program is funded by a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission and the city of San Diego.

Check-in at Father Joe’s begins at 4 p.m., with guests expected to check out by 5 a.m. the next morning. Check-in at Connections Housing is on a first-come, first-served basis from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Both shelters provide meals.

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program in the city’s downtown area is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, City of San Diego, Father Joe’s Villages, PATH San Diego/Connections Housing Downtown and 2-1-1 San Diego.

For more information on the Inclement Weather Shelter program, call 211 or visit 211sandiego.org.

–City News Service

