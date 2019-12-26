Share This Article:

Oceanside police Thursday sought the public’s help in finding a 62-year-old man.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

According to the Oceanside Police Department, Paul Mikkelsen suffers from medical conditions requiring a caretaker.

Mikkelsen was last seen at 3 a.m. at an Oceanside home he was visiting, police said.

He is described as a white man, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with short gray hair and green eyes. He was last wearing black sweatpants and a white long- sleeved shirt. He was driving a white 2017 Honda with California license plate number 7YWA301.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.

— City News Service

Oceanside’s Paul Mikkelsen, 62, Missing, Police Say, Seeking Public’s Help was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: