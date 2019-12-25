Simple Tips for Keeping Pets Safe During Holiday Season

Share This Article:

Whether it’s a new puppy or kitten that you got for Christmas or a family pet that you’ve had for lots of New Years’, you can keep it safe this holiday season by following some simple guidelines courtesy of your Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Lots of pets run away on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve,” said RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. “There are loud noises, guests come and go, and there are plenty of opportunities for pets to ‘door dash.’ Pets need a safe place. That can be a spare room or under the bed. But a frightened pet can rush out and run down the street. When they get out, they’re in unfamiliar territory, so they hide or keep running until they’re lost. Keep them inside. Keep them safe.”

Tips to keep your pets safe (and home) this holiday season include:

* Provide a crate or other safe place away from the party.

* Make sure they have pet food and water.

* Remind your guests NOT to feed your pets.

* NO ALCOHOL!

* Keep pets away from the tree, packages, and other holiday decorations.

* Even during the party, dogs need “potty breaks.”

* Don’t put them in the yard and forget about them.

* Watch out for “door dashing” as guests come and go.

* If you’re going out on Christmas or New Year’s Eve, leave the TV or radio on.

* Make sure your pet is microchipped so it can be identified if it escapes.

* Ask before taking your pet along to someone else’s house.

Families getting new pets for Christmas should get them into a routine. Van Zante says holiday activities can jeopardize the training. “Your guests will be there for a few hours, but your pet will be with you for the next 10 to 15 years. Ignoring your pet’s routine or allowing guests to teach it bad habits could impact the rest of its (and your) life. Keep your best friends … animals and humans… safe this holiday season.”

The adoption kennels at RCHS, 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, are open every day but Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s days.

For more information visit RCHS at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, 760-753-6413 or log on to www.sdpets.org.

Simple Tips for Keeping Pets Safe During Holiday Season was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: