Christmas Day Will End with Heavy Rain and Snow from Pacific Storm

Heavy rain, and deep snow above 4,000 feet, are coming to San Diego starting late Christmas evening, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“A major change is coming late Christmas night,” weather service meteorologist Adam Roser said. “A colder system is making its way down the California coast from the Gulf of Alaska, bringing lots of rain in a storm likely to go through Friday night. Then, we might possibly have another storm system coming in early next week.”

Roser said the expected rainfall “is looking heavy with gusty winds along the coast and inland up to 30 mph.”

The winter storm is expected to impact the region starting Christmas afternoon and increasing later that night, possibly causing flooding in county areas when travelers might hit the roads following Christmas Day celebrations.

A winter storm watch, indicating the potential for heavy snows and reduced visibility in the mountains, will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday evening to 6 a.m. Friday, according to the weather service.

A colder weather system that made its way down the California coast from the Gulf of Alaska brought lots of rain in a storm on Monday, which largely passed through the county early Tuesday.

— City News Service

