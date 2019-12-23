Share This Article:

A wet Christmas Eve is in store for much of San Diego County as Monday’s storm lingers in the region.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Scattered showers will continue Tuesday morning everywhere except the deserts, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

Another storm will make its way into the region on Christmas night and bring heavier rainfall along with snow at lower elevations in the mountains through Friday morning.

A winter storm watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night in the San Diego County mountains.

Rainfall totals Tuesday are expected to reach up to three-tenths of an inch near the coast, up to a quarter-inch in the inland valleys and up to three-quarters of an inch in the mountains.

Snow levels will remain above 5,000 feet Tuesday, then drop to around 4,000 feet on Wednesday night.

As of 4 a.m., San Onofre had received the most rain in the last 24 hours, 1.85 inches, followed by 1.74 inches at Brown Field, 1.68 on Otay Mountain, 1.66 at Lake Cuyamaca, 1.37 in Kearny Mesa, 1.35 in Dulzura, 1.3 in Escondido, 1.22 in Descanso, 1.18 at Montgomery Field, 1.16 in Encinitas, 1.13 in Alpine and Santee, 1.07 in Poway and 1.06 in Oceanside.

Other noteworthy rainfall totals included 0.91 in Julian and in San Marcos, 0.85 in La Mesa, 0.72 in Carlsbad, 0.65 in Fallbrook, 0.49 in Ramona, 0.45 in Ocotillo Wells and 0.23 in Borrego Springs.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 57 degrees near the coast and inland, 56 in the western valleys, 52 near the foothills, 47 in the mountains and 64 in the deserts.

— City News Service

Rain Will Linger on Tuesday Before a Bigger Storm Hits Christmas Night was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: