San Diego Jews Celebrate First Night of Hanukkah 2019 on Sunday

Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, begins at sundown on Dec. 22 with menorah-lighting ceremonies planned at San Diego congregations throughout the 8-day holiday.

Hanukkah commemorates the re-dedication of the historic temple in Jerusalem following the Jews’ victory over a larger Syrian army in 165 BCE. It is the only Jewish holiday associated with a military victory.

In the United States, the holiday has evolved into a time for giving gifts to children and friends, and in some ways has become a Jewish alternative to Christmas.

In his annual Hanukkah message, President Trump said he and Melania “send our warmest wishes to Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and across the world” as the 2019 holiday begins.

“As the Jewish community gathers together to celebrate this special and sacred time of year, we are reminded of God’s message of hope, mercy, and love,” said Trump. “Throughout the coming eight days, each candle to be lit on the menorah will signal to the world that freedom and justice will always shine brighter than hate and oppression.”

The holiday will be celebrated in San Diego not just at synagogues, but in many public spaces, with a menorah-lighting ceremony scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Liberty Station.

