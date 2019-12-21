First in Series of Christmas Week Storms Expected Sunday Night

Share This Article:

San Diego County is expected to receive some rain starting Sunday, with heavy showers possible on Christmas night, according to the National Weather Service.

An upper-level high-pressure system over Southern California will shift east this weekend as an upper-level trough moves in from the northwest. This trough will establish itself over the West Coast next week, sending Pacific storms into the area, forecasters said.

One storm will hit the area Sunday night and Monday, with a colder storm arriving Christmas night through Thursday. Light precipitation is forecast between the two storm systems.

Precipitation will come to an end Friday with dry weather likely next weekend, forecasters said. However, another Pacific storm could arrive by New Year’s Eve.

Rainfall of up to an inch is expected in the coasts and valleys on Monday, but it will total as much as 1.5 inches on Thursday.

In the mountains, the snow level could drop to 4,500 feet on Tuesday, 4,200 feet on Wednesday and as low as 3,700 feet later in the week.

