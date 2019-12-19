Weather Service Forecasts a Cold, Wet Christmas Week in San Diego

Share This Article:

The National Weather Service is forecasting a cold, wet Christmas week, with up to four waves of precipitation through New Year’s Eve.

In a briefing for reporters on Thursday, meteorologists in San Diego said the first storm would hit by Monday, followed by a weaker storm on Thursday and two more through Dec. 31.

Rainfall of up to an inch is expected from the first storm, and a little less from the second, with the snow level falling to 3,000 feet by the end of the week.

“A trough of low pressure will prevail most of next week with occasional systems bringing periods of

precipitation, cooler weather and increased winds,” forecasters said. “Basically any day next week has at least some chance of rain, but it is unlikely it will rain every day.”

Elevated surf is also possible, with waves of 3 to 6 feet during the week, and the highest surf before Christmas.

