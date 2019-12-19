Share This Article:

The Helen Woodward Animal Center will make three dogs available for adoption Thursday who were recently found homeless and in need of medical care.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The dogs, 8-year-old terrier mixes Buddy and Angel and 4-year-old shih- tzu mix Teddy, arrived at the shelter in October after their owner had become homeless and could no longer care for them. A local social worker found the three dogs flea-ridden, unvaccinated and dealing with dental disease and matted fur and swiftly contacted the shelter.

Since arriving, the three dogs have received more than $10,000 in medical care to give them a clean bill of health. The shelter’s animal care staff also conducted surgery on Teddy to mend an untreated hernia. The three dogs have been kenneled at Club Pet, the shelter’s daycare and boarding facility.

“Teddy, Buddy and Angel completely stole our hearts during their stay at Club Pet,” said Club Pet manager Mary Marlow. “Despite so many scary changes, new people, unfamiliar locations and uncomfortable treatments, they were a bright, cheery part of everyone’s day.”

The shelter will now attempt to find Teddy, Buddy and Angel a new home for the holidays. The three dogs will go up for adoption at noon at the shelter’s adoptions building at 6461 El Apajo Road. Residents can also donate to the shelter at animalcenter.org/gift2019 to support its efforts to find adoptive homes for stray and relinquished animals.

–City News Service

Helen Woodward Animal Center Puts Formerly Homeless Dogs Up for Adoption was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: