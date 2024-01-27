Police tape warns people not to go onto the beach at Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches Saturday.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— San Diego Bay, B Street Pier;

— Sweetwater Channel, Pepper Park and Bayside Park in Chula Vista;

— Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

— Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

— Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

— Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— La Jolla, Children’s Pool;

— Oceanside, San Luis Rey River outlet to 300′ South;

— Mission Bay, North Cove;

— Ocean Beach, Dog Beach.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

–City News Service