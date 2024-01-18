A new year offers the chance for a new you, and Walmart is inviting communities including San Diego to own their health journey by attending the first Wellness Day of 2024 Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers can receive free health screenings for things including glucose, cholesterol, body mass index, and blood pressure as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, HPV, mumps, measles, and more at nearly 4,600 pharmacies nationwide.

There will also be a surprise visit by Kevin Hart, actor, comedian, and entrepreneur who will be making a special appearance at a Los Angeles-area Walmart store during Wellness Day.

“Walmart and I share a commitment in highlighting the profound importance of prioritizing wellness,” Hart said. “It’s had a transformative impact on my life, and teaming up with Walmart means we can build healthier, happier communities together.”

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub. Select stores will also feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways, and demos of wellness products. Walmart Wellness Day events include the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings (select locations).

Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), hepatitis A & B and more.

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines.

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

“What an ideal opportunity we have to begin the year connecting with the communities we serve,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of Pharmacy. “Wellness Day is a fun experience that allows customers and patients to check in on their health while also building relationships with our incredible pharmacy teams. I’m immensely proud of the ways we continue to build on our touchpoints of care across Health & Wellness at Walmart.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these rural and underserved communities.