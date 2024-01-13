Authorities closed a stretch of beaches near the border because of sewage contamination from the Tijuana River. Photo courtesy of County News Center

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

— Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline south of Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

— Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

— Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— La Jolla, Children’s Pool;

— La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

— La Jolla, Avenida De La Playa;

— La Jolla, Whispering Sands Beach at Ravina Street;

— Mission Bay, Mission Point Park;

— Ocean Beach, Dog Beach;

— Tourmaline Surf Park-Pacific Beach.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

–City News Service