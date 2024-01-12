Western harvest mouse like that found with hantavirus. Image via County News Center

A Western Harvest mouse collected from the open space area on the eastern side of Mission Trails has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, county health officials said Friday.

Finding hantavirus in wild rodents is not uncommon in San Diego County, according to the County Environmental Health and Quality Department. There were a total of 17 cases in 2023.

However, people rarely come into direct contact with infected animals because wild rodents naturally avoid humans, health officials said. While exposure to hantavirus is rare, people should be careful around wild rodents as there is no cure or vaccine for hantavirus, according to health officials.

Symptoms of hantavirus usually develop between 1-8 weeks after exposure and include:

— Severe muscle aches;

— Chills, fever or fatigue;

— Headache or dizziness;

— Nausea, vomiting or stomach pain;

— Difficulty breathing.

Health officials said if anyone thinks they may have been exposed to hantavirus, they were urged to seek medical attention immediately.

–City News Service, Inc.