Silver Strand State Beach January 2015. Photo by Niceley (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

— Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

— Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Mission Bay, North Cove;

— La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

— La Jolla, Children’s Pool;

— La Jolla, Avenida De La Playa;

— Tourmaline Surf Park, Pacific Beach.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

–City News Service