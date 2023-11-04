A warning sign for contaminated beach water in San Diego County. File photo

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact advisory and closure list Saturday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

— Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

— Coronado, Avenida Lunar;

— Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Mission Bay, North Cove;

— La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

— La Jolla, Children’s Pool.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found here.

–City News Service