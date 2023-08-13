San Luis Rey River outlet. Photo via @CityofOceanside Twitter

San Diego County health officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for the San Luis Rey River outlet in Oceanside, saying that recent water quality samples have met state health standards.

A health advisory remained in effect for the following locations:

San Diego Bay

Ocean Beach Dog Beach

Mission Bay

Forster Street in Oceanside

La Jolla Cove

Children’s Pool

Citizens are advised that bacteria levels in the above locations have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Imperial Beach Shorelines, Silver Strand Shoreline and Coronado remain under warning. South swell conditions are present and pushing ocean waters from the south to the north (transboundary flows). Bacteria levels in these locations have exceeded state health standards and ocean waters may contain sewage and may cause illness.

The ocean shoreline from the U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge, will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this article.